ROCHESTER, MN | Barry Wayne Matson, 79, passed away January 10, 2022 in Rochester, MN. He was born September 30, 1942 in Rapid City, SD to Scott L. and Betty A. Matson.
As a young boy, Barry delivered the Rapid City Journal in downtown Rapid City. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960 and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1964. Barry moved to Rochester, MN and spent the majority of his career at IBM, with over 25 years of service.
Survivors include his 2 daughters, Emily Matson (Sean Kampshoff) and Rachel Dunn (Brian); 2 grandsons, Owen and Logan; his sister Carol (Don) Heer; 2 brothers, Kenneth Matson and Landis Matson.