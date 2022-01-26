ROCHESTER, MN | Barry Wayne Matson, 79, passed away January 10, 2022 in Rochester, MN. He was born September 30, 1942 in Rapid City, SD to Scott L. and Betty A. Matson.

As a young boy, Barry delivered the Rapid City Journal in downtown Rapid City. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960 and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1964. Barry moved to Rochester, MN and spent the majority of his career at IBM, with over 25 years of service.