BELLE FOURCHE | Beatrice “Bea” Rippe, 100, passed away on April 20, 2021 in Belle Fourche.
Late in the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1920, Marie (Beaird) Housiaux was home in Box Elder, giving birth to a red-headed daughter. She and her husband Victor settled on Beatrice's name, but she'd be called Bea for the rest of her life. Four years later, Bea had a new sister who forever would be called Vicki. The sisters were lifelong friends and grew to be beautiful women. The girls knew poverty, love, hard work, and happiness first hand. They were children during the Depression, poor but so was everyone they knew, including Louie Rippe, the man Bea married on New Year's Eve 1937. The marriage would last over 70 years until Louie died in 2011.
Bea and Louie's first three sons died as infants, Dennis and the twins, Ronald and Donald. Bea and Louie had three more sons -- Dan was 56 when he died in 2002, survived by his son, Jason/Sara Wieland. Don, aged 57, passed away in 2007, survived by his wife Judy and daughters, Tina/Buck Barnhill and Kama/Michael Martin. Mike Rippe, his wife Connie, sons John and Eric/Vicki survived them all. In 2018, Bea's beloved sister Vicki passed; she is survived by her husband, Col. Josiah Wallace and their children, Bjo Schreier, Maria Kidner, James, Thomas, William, and Matthew Wallace. Bea has five beautiful great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Bea learned to work hard early in life and never stopped. She's been a hash house waitress, barmaid, bartender, hostess, and warehouse worker. Work hard, play harder. Her home, dubbed "the Rippe Flophouse," was open to all for as long they needed to stay, great food, laughter, a shoulder to cry on, a bed, and a person ready to listen lovingly.
The only thing she loved more than family, hard work, and the Catholic Church was music and dancing. She started dancing in the '30s as a girl on Saturday nights in Scenic and never stopped. In the '50s, as a young woman, she and her lifelong friend, Margaret Putnam, volunteered to dance with the veterans at Fort Meade. That girl could dance and go to Mass.
Bea had friends of varied races, religions, and social statuses. She was a stranger to prejudice and raised her boys to feel the same way. She was a credit to the earth she lived on for over 100 years. In a troubled world, her boundless compassion and passing are undeniably a loss.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Kirk Funeral Home. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Dress is summer casual.
Instead of flowers, donations in Bea's honor may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.