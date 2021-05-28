Beatrice 'Bea' Rippe

Late in the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1920, Marie (Beaird) Housiaux was home in Box Elder, giving birth to a red-headed daughter. She and her husband Victor settled on Beatrice's name, but she'd be called Bea for the rest of her life. Four years later, Bea had a new sister who forever would be called Vicki. The sisters were lifelong friends and grew to be beautiful women. The girls knew poverty, love, hard work, and happiness first hand. They were children during the Depression, poor but so was everyone they knew, including Louie Rippe, the man Bea married on New Year's Eve 1937. The marriage would last over 70 years until Louie died in 2011.