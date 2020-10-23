Benjamin D. Artichoker

RAPID CITY | Benjamin David Artichoker, 94, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 after a short stay at the Michael J Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1926, on the Lessert Ranch near Batesland, SD, to the late John and Emily (Lessert) Artichoker.
After graduating high school in Martin, SD, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He was discharged on August 26, 1946. He left the Marines as Private First Class and qualified as a Rifle Sharpshooter, a Carbine Expert, and a Browning Automatic Rifle Sharpshooter. Ben was stationed in Nagasaki after the bomb dropped there.
The family had moved to Mission, SD, to operate Bishop Hare School while Ben was in the service so Ben headed for Mission after being discharged. This is where he met his wife, Hortense Louise Horst. Ben and Hortense celebrated 73 years of marriage this past August 4.
They moved to Igloo, SD, in 1949, where Ben worked at the Black Hills Army Depot. He was involved with the Depot's Gun Club where he won many competitions shooting small bore rifle.
He loved to hunt in the Hills and fish at Angostura Reservoir with friends and his many brothers-in-law and nephews.
In the mid-'60s when BHAD started to close down, Ben and family moved to Pueblo, CO, returning to SD to work at Ellsworth Airforce Base in the mid-'70s.
Upon retiring, Ben and Hortense spent 23 winters in Arizona at Lake Havasu enjoying the warm weather and fishing. They spent summers in South Dakota fishing on the Missouri River dams and in the Hills.
Ben is a proud enrolled member citizen of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and also very proud of his Ho-Chunk heritage as a direct descendent of Blue Wing and Little Priest.
Ben is survived by his wife, Hortense Louise (Horst) Artichoker; and three children and their families: Gene (Sharon) Artichoker of Pueblo, Karen Artichoker of Rapid City, and Benjamin Lessert (Sandy) Artichoker of Pueblo; and his brother, Egan “Butch” (Billie) Artichoker of Mission. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long-time friends and their families.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, John Artichoker; mother, Emily (Lessert) Artichoker; sister, Lucille Moore; and his brother, John Hobart Artichoker.
There will be no visitation, and church and burial services will be private in order to safeguard everyone's health. However, family and friends are invited to participate in the funeral service virtually (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt7JHJPjIih6tDY3er3d5Lw?fbclid=IwAR0CGUuUd6qp_3YBjv2F5ZwdTNPWgbzIulZLcP25emFXMUHaD84YDNvDyZI).
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Free presiding. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family would like to thank the many relatives and friends who reached out to extend their support and condolences during this difficult time.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held when times are safe enough to allow family and friends to gather.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.