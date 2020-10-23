Benjamin D. Artichoker

RAPID CITY | Benjamin David Artichoker, 94, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 after a short stay at the Michael J Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home.

He was born Oct. 12, 1926, on the Lessert Ranch near Batesland, SD, to the late John and Emily (Lessert) Artichoker.

After graduating high school in Martin, SD, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He was discharged on August 26, 1946. He left the Marines as Private First Class and qualified as a Rifle Sharpshooter, a Carbine Expert, and a Browning Automatic Rifle Sharpshooter. Ben was stationed in Nagasaki after the bomb dropped there.

The family had moved to Mission, SD, to operate Bishop Hare School while Ben was in the service so Ben headed for Mission after being discharged. This is where he met his wife, Hortense Louise Horst. Ben and Hortense celebrated 73 years of marriage this past August 4.

They moved to Igloo, SD, in 1949, where Ben worked at the Black Hills Army Depot. He was involved with the Depot's Gun Club where he won many competitions shooting small bore rifle.

He loved to hunt in the Hills and fish at Angostura Reservoir with friends and his many brothers-in-law and nephews.