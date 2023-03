CUSTER - Benjamin Raver, 68, of Custer, SD, passed away March 11, 2023, in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.