EDGEMONT - Bennie Richard Hatch, 83, of Edgemont, SD, passed away June 15, 2023, at his home in Edgemont. Bennie proudly served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

Bennie is survived by his spouse, Judy Finch; children, Lisa (Robert) Shannon; Wade (Joyce) Hatch; AJ (Natalie) Hatch; Adriana (Adam) Lalicker; Amanda (Joe) Hatch; Malissa (Curtis) Alexander; Tom (Sherry) Petrizzo; Brett Jarman; sisters, Phyllis Muhm; Lola (Lyle) Warner; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A private family service will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur September 2 in Edgemont and will open to all whose lives were impacted by Mr. Bennie.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColleys Funeral Homes in Hot Springs, SD.