Bergetta B. 'Bergie' Osterloo

RAPID CITY | Bergetta "Bergie" Belzer Osterloo passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 10, 2021. Born near De Smet, South Dakota, on May 10, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Emiel and Irene (Maurer) Belzer. Bergie graduated from high school in 1972 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South Dakota State University. She was extremely proud to have served as a nurse at Rapid City Regional Hospital for 43 years. Married to the love of her life on November 27, 1976, Bergie and Vernon had three amazing children, Leah, Timothy and Paige.

A devout Christian, Bergie raised and led her family through faith. After receiving her diagnosis in May 2020, she never said “why me.” Instead, she knew she was chosen by God to lead her family through this journey. She would often say that she was going to do this with grace, and would make it look so fun that everyone would want brain cancer. Kidding of course, Bergie's wittiness was one of her best traits. Able to find the positive in any situation, Grandma Bergie felt this diagnosis was a blessing. We received the blessing of time for our healing and were able to make more memories that will be remembered for a lifetime by all.