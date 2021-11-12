OMAHA, NE | Bernard (Bernie) Bergman, age 88, died on November 9, 2021. Bernie was preceded in death by brothers: Byron Bergman (Mary Helen), Ralph Bergman (Betty), Don Bergman (Myra) and Bruce Bergman. Survived by wife, Lynn Bergman; daughter, Kim Spurgeon; son-in-law, Dane Spurgeon; granddaughter, Lindsay Peterson (Troy); grandson, Lee Mohon (Jessica); great-grandchildren: Tristan Mohon, Landri Mohon, Graham Peterson and Logan Peterson; sister-in-law, Sharon Bergman; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, November 17th from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11:00 am, all at West Center Chapel. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the (View Live Cast) button on the home page.

Arranged by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER