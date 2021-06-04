WISCONSIN RAPIDS | Bernice "Bea" Dillon, 98, died May 27, 2021, at her home in Renaissance Assisted Living.

She was born Sept. 10, 1922 in Superior, WI, the daughter of the late George and Jeanette (Ehnebom) Munnings. She was one of 10 siblings.

Bernice loved adventure, which lead her to Washington, DC during WWII, where she worked three jobs to support herself. At the Pentagon, her duties included a rotation typing the telegrams informing families of soldiers killed in action. While in DC she also modeled the latest fashions for DC notables at a high-end department store. After the war she joined sister Florence working for the government in Vienna, Austria. They used their free time to travel by train throughout Europe.

She returned home to Superior to attend college where she met and married her "gentle giant," Dr. Raymond Dillon, in 1950. They raised three children in Vermillion, SD, and later traveled the world together. Their travels included England, the Holy Land, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and parts in-between. She was very active in her church, loved to play games and did crossword and jigsaw puzzles regularly.