RAPID CITY | Bernice H. "Berni" Breitkopf, 91, died November 16, 2020 in Rapid City.

She is survived by her husband, Dieter Breitkopf of Rapid City; her children, Eric (Claudia) Breitkopf; her grandchildren, Kayla and Derek of Gillette, NY, Susan (Richard) Marshall of Ft. Jones, CA and Sandy Breitkopf of Bedminster, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Craig.

A Memorial Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

