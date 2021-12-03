 Skip to main content
Bernice Virginia Capp

  • Updated

SPEARFISH | Bernice Virginia Capp, 103, passed into the arms of her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Saint James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche, SD. Interment will be at 2:00pm, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD. There will be no viewing, as the casket is closed.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

