SPEARFISH | Bernice Virginia Capp, 103, passed into the arms of her loving Savior on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Saint James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche, SD. Interment will be at 2:00pm, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD. There will be no viewing, as the casket is closed.