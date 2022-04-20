RAPID CITY - Bertha Aileen (Best) Squires, 89, of Rapid City, SD passed away in the comfort of her home April 15, 2022. She was born July 4,1932 in the small fishing village of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland. At the age of ten her family moved to St. Johns, Newfoundland.

While working at Ft. Pepperell AFB she fell in love with and married John Squires. They moved around the U.S. and England with the Air Force and settled in Rapid City, SD in 1959. They bought their home that year and there she lived up to now.

She befriended many and was loved by all as she sold Avon products on her route which centered around the National College of Business. Later she became a Secretary at the College and nurtured many lifelong friendships there. Faith Bury, Catherine Schuster and Phyllis Bergeron were close friends she loved dearly.

Bertha loved to garden and her yard was famous as an oasis paradise. She enjoyed working at Jolly Lane Greenhouse. She loved to entertain and feed people. She volunteered at the public library.

She was a loving wife and mother of five. She was preceded in death by her oldest son John Walter (1976) and her husband John (1997). She is survived by four children: Edward Squires(Suzanne) of Boise, ID, Garry Squires (Robin) of Makawao, HI, Caroline Squires of Rapid City, SD and Lorna Anne Groethe (Jeff) also of Rapid City; she is also survived by her loving sister Lorraine O'Neill (Keith) of St. Johns, Newfoundland. She loved and cherished six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She also loved her sister-in-law, Mary Jedrykowski; who had five children and lived very close by, both families lived happily as one for many years. Bertha made the world a better place and she will be sorely missed.

Friends and loved ones are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony April 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota St. Following that there will be a gathering at the Dahl Fine Arts Center, 713 7th St. at 2:30 p.m. where refreshments will be served. We ask that masks be worn in consideration of others. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation on Bertha's behalf to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.