Bertha E. Shinnick passed away February 26, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was born November 20, 1921, in Grant County of South Dakota to Peter and Petronella (Spanjers) Jordens. She attended rural, parochial, and public schools in Milbank, SD, and graduated from Milbank High School in 1939. Starting at age sixteen, she worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. She was very active in 4-H and became a National 4-H Champion in 1939. She majored in Home Economics at South Dakota State College in Brookings and graduated in 1943. Her first professional position was with the SD Extension Service traveling and teaching in western South Dakota.

On May 29, 1943, Bertha married F. Lloyd Shinnick in Milbank. She joined him in Dodge City, Kansas, where he was stationed with the US Army Veterinary Corps. "Betty" took a position on base as a civilian employee and quickly worked her way up the ranks to the Intelligence Office. There she took part in the planning for the June, 1944, European Invasion. After 1945, Lloyd and Betty followed his career with Swift and Co. to Lacrosse, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois, and Marshall, Minnesota.

After 1950, they returned to Brookings where Lloyd worked for the SD Extension Service and Betty worked for Bell Telephone and they started private business ventures. They raised three children, Fred, Barb, and Anella, surrounded by grandparents and many cousins.

In 1959, the Shinnicks moved to Redfield, SD, and joined Dakota Hatchery and Mill and Betty transferred to her third telephone office. The entire family was very active in St. Bernard's Parish and the Redfield Schools. Betty purchased the local Dairy Queen in 1967 and participated in many community concerns. Betty also managed family farming operations in Spink and Grant Counties. After retirement, Betty traveled extensively with her Airstream travel trailer and gradually settled into Rapid City. She was an accomplished artist and a valuable mentor to her family.

Bertha E. Shinnick is survived by her son, Fred (Tracy) Shinnick of San Diego, CA; her daughter Barbara Schroeder, Rapid City;daughter Anella (Clayton) Southwick, Rapid City. Her grandchildren are Susan Shinnick, Elizabeth Morrison, Peter Schroeder, Taylor Shinnick, and Sydney Shinnick. Her great-grandchildren are Isabel Shinnick-Gordon, Alexander Shinnick-Gordon, Brant Morrison, Zane Morrison, Austin Schroeder, and Colton Schroeder.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her parents Pete and Nell, two uncles William and Theo, and an infant brother Adrian.

A Prayer Service and Rosary will be said on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home at 632 St. Francis Street, Rapid City, South Dakota. Bertha has donated her body to the USD Medical School and burial will take place in Redfield, SD, at a later date. A memorial has been established to South Dakota 4-H and Extension Service in honor of Bertha E. and F. Lloyd Shinnick. The family requests no flowers.