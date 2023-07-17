RAPID CITY - The Reverend Dr. Berty Clinton Hakeem was born the youngest of five brothers, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India on July 2, 1936, to Clinton Edward and Norah Daniels Hakeem. On December 25, 1936, he was baptized in the Christ Methodist Church, Bareilly, U.P., India. His loving family were third generation Christians and devoted Methodists. Berty's five aunts and mother served as physicians, teachers, and headmistresses; his father was an engineer. While those were noted professions, his family was most proud of Berty because he chose the pastorate which - in their opinion, was the highest calling. He served his calling for 44 years. The full imprint of his years in ministry is beyond measure. Berty's ministry grew his churches in membership, attendance, and stewardship and his book of Pastoral Record numbers 244 new Christians by profession of faith. His exuberance, wisdom, listening ear, authenticity, and humor were well known by the many who were fortunate to have met him.

He married Sukumari "Sue" Samuel in 1959 in Bidar, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. After immigrating to the United States, they adopted Native American infants, daughter, Shalini "Shelly" and a son Shannon. On July 16, 1991, Berty married Ruth Morrison-Moser in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Berty earned a Bachelor's Degree from Bareilly College U.P. in 1956 and Master's Degree in 1959 in Theology from Leonard Theological College, at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India within the context of the reality of religio-cultural plurality of India.

He was ordained Deacon and Elder in the Methodist Church of the North India Annual Conference in 1960. His first appointment was in Roza, Rampur, India, 1959-1960, where he strengthened both membership and finances. He then served as Pastor of Central Methodist Church, Shahjahanpur, U.P. India, 1960-1962. Because of his gift in relationship-building, Nave Technical Institute lent their expertise to renovate and update the church building, and the teachers at the Girl's School reinvigorated the Christian Education program. Under his pastoral leadership, the 1,200 member congregation increased by 13 percent. Hakeem emigrated to the U.S to pursue further theological studies in 1964-1965 at The Interdenominational Theological Center and Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. They conferred upon him the Master's Degree of Sacred Theology. Additionally, he earned a doctorate in Sociology of Rural Religion from Emory University's Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

After seminary in Atlanta, he transferred his credentials to the South Dakota Annual Conference of the Methodist Church in 1965.

His service to churches in the South Dakota Conference included Tripp County Larger Parish-Wewela, Milboro, Ideal, Winner, Colome, and Lakeview. He was one of three pastors in charge of youth and mission developing strong programs in six churches of three denominations, the United Methodist, United Congregational, and Presbyterian from 1965-1969. During this time, the United Methodist Church presented him with a special commendation from the Television, Radio, and Film Commission in appreciation of an outstanding contribution to Religious Radio Broadcasting, The Word, and Music. His next appointment was to Britton, and Langford. Between 1969-1977, he developed a larger parish by bringing together three churches, which then saved a Baptist church from closure. From there he was appointed to Aberdeen Faith, and Bath - two churches that united for mission purposes between 1977-1980.

From 1980-1986, he was appointed to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, South Dakota, USA. His service strengthened the Singles Ministry, Lay Leadership, and Finances as well as increased membership and attendance. His local church ministry included many initiatives fostering ecumenical understanding and focused on critical community concerns such as childcare and inter-racial relations. He was most proud of his ecumenical partnership with Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Rapid City, South Dakota and their priest Father Lyle Noisy Hawk who in appreciation presented him with a hand-made white buckskin beaded stole.

Between 1986-1992 Berty served as District Superintendent of the Western District. As District Superintendent, he supervised and nurtured clergy and lay leaders serving more than 40 churches. Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota honored him with a Doctorate of Divinity in recognition of his special ministries, excellent scholarship, and contributions to the General Church.

Hakeem brought a distinctive international perspective to the churches in South Dakota, the jurisdiction and nation. He served as chair of the Board of Global Ministries and Ethnic Minority Local Church committee fostering The Tree of Life Ministries on Rose Bud Indian Reservation. He devoted particular attention to the cause of Asian Christians in the North Central Jurisdiction, and served as a director of the General Board of Global Ministries World Division as chair of the Functional Ministries Committee, and as director of the General Council on Finance and Administration and member of the budget committee.

In 1992, having fulfilled his term as District Superintendent, he transferred his membership to the Northern Illinois Conference United Methodist Church, and served LaSalle-Peru Grace United Methodist Church, LaSalle, Illinois. The congregation revitalized through participation in Mission and Outreach and a Head-Start School Program. Additionally, membership, worship attendance, and stewardship increased. From 1996-1999 his appointment was to First United Methodist Church Elmhurst, Illinois. Membership as well as the congregation's spiritual life increased. In celebration, the congregation held a mortgage burning ceremony as finances stabilized. Multicultural events and an ecumenical community-wide Thanksgiving Eve Services aided in expanding the church's impact.

His final appointment was Dixon First United Methodist Church, Dixon, Illinois from 1999-2003. He led the congregation in lay development, stabilized finances, increased membership and attendance, developed deep spiritual growth, and pastoral care. A "Caring Connection" ministry was developed and a successful $500,000 capital campaign was achieved to support building renovation. A successful "Home Coming" event celebrated this significant achievement. Berty's last appointment was pure joy for him.

In retirement, Berty and his wife Ruth were active at First United Methodist Church Orlando, Florida for 15 years until they returned to Chicago, Illinois, and then Rapid City.

In Rapid City, he led Sunday Chapel Services in the Holiday Hills Independent Living community.

He was an avid outdoorsman with hobbies in fishing, hunting, and golf - where he was awarded A Hole in One certificate from the Meadowbrook Golf Club, Rapid City. He also won awards for fishing and hunting, which included a trophy elk from Custer State Park. Berty and his children enjoyed the outdoors during many of their travels across the U.S. Berty and Ruth enjoyed numerous trips to India, to perform wedding ceremonies for the family as well as touring his native land. Berty was the ultimate host, offering up deliciously prepared Indian cuisine along with recipes which continue to be treasured by relatives of all ages. Friends and family love to share stories of his many outdoor sporting adventures. Berty was fun, loving, kind, and beloved by many.

His wife, of 32 years, Ruth Morrison-Hakeem, Rapid City, South Dakota, survives him. His son, Shannon Hakeem, and grandsons Clayton and Neo Hakeem, Santa Fe, New Mexico; and grandsons Kenny and Sammy Stuart; sister-in-law, Myra Hakeem, Mrs. Oliver, Allahabad, India, survive him. Also, stepsons Eric Moser, Deadwood, South Dakota; Elliott Moser and Melissa Lidstrom, Spearfish, South Dakota. Sisters-in-law Betty Burton, Mitchell, South Dakota, Gloria Two-Feathers-Bock, brother-in-law, Jim Bock, Seattle, Washington, Gloria's sons Chad Styles and wife Jan, Timmonsville, South Carolina, Chet Styles and son Joseph Styles, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Additionally, many proud, adoring, and loving cousins, nieces, nephews and their families also survive him: Berty was the last living male relative of his generation known by Asian Indian tradition as "Brother" and "Uncle" The children of his sister, brothers, and cousins and their families were dear to him, and many other family members in India. He always welcomed news of them to hear how they were progressing in life. They are; nephews Ashvin Umbarje and wife Ruchi Gupta and children, Naperville, Illinois, Ankit Umbarje and wife, Suravi Sinha, Sydney, Australia. Nephews, Allan Hakeem, Calgary, Canada; Ivan Hakeem, wife and daughter, Reena, and Rhea, Bhopal, India; niece Charmaine Shukla, husband and son, Anand and Arnav Shukla, Allahabad, India. His nephew and niece Samarpit Tracy and Sarah Tracy, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Nephew, Prateek Hakeem, and mother Pinky, Bareilly, India. Cousin Alma "Rani" Nair, Mrs. K.P., daughter and family, Dr. Rima Nair PhD Economics, husband, Dr. Sudhama Gopalan, PhD Chemical Engineering and sons, Aryaman Sudhama and Karan Sudhama Gopalan, Chicago, Illinois.

Nephew Rishi Nair, wife and daughter, Janice and Reva Nair, Seattle, Washington. Cousin Thelma Swami, Mrs. Arockia, and son Anand, New Delhi, India, daughter Swati, husband Sunil Daniel, and daughter Tanisha, Mumbai, India. Nephew, Dr. Noveen Das, and wife Hanny Das of Baltimore, Maryland. Reena Das, Mrs. Proveen and children Shamona and Roy Das, Fuquay Verina, North Carolina, Anup Hakim, wife Anjali, son Ayaz and daughter Arzoo, Dehra Dun, India. John Hakim, wife and sons Dr. Suchinta Hakim M. D. Hinsdale, Illinois, David Hakim, Aurora, Illinois, Ranjit Hakim and Sarah Reynolds, and their daughter Cora, Chicago, Illinois. Niece K. Stone, son and daughter David and Kim Trott, and children Emme and Hendrix Trott of Nixa, Missouri, Rachel E. Osburn and husband Sean Osburn of Palo Cedro, California. Niece Colleen Townsley Brinkmann, and husband Barney Brinkmann, son Rob Hager and wife Midori and sons Lewis and Dean; daughter Jessica E. Hager and Rev. Britt Cox, infant daughter Luca Rooh Hager-Cox.

Family members who preceded him in death are daughter Shalini "Shelly" Stuart, his parents, Norah and Clinton Hakeem, five Aunts, his sister, Usha Hakeem-Umbarje, Pune, India; brothers: Noel, Ivan, Jerry and wife Shashi, and Oliver Hakeem, India; Cousins K.P.Nair, Mumbai India and Arockia Swami, Bareilly, India. His nephew, Kenneth Hakeem; Bareilly India, niece Sunita Hakeem-Tracy, husband, Ajoy Tracy, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, Dr. Proveen Das, Fuquay Verina, North Carolina. Cousin Ronnie and wife Zoe Hakim, Bareilly, India.

Memorial Fund to Canyon Lake United Methodist Rapid City SD, Dixon First United Methodist Church, Dixon, IL Scholarship Fund at Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, SD

Service is scheduled on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church Rapid City, SD.

Kirk Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.