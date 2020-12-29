Bettie L. Spies

She was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Owego, IA, to Harry "Sammy" and Claudia (Irish) Ericksen. Bettie graduated from Holly Springs High School in 1951 and briefly attended Morningside College to become a nurse. She married the love of her life, Leslie Merrill Spies on Feb. 17, 1952. They spent the next 68 years, 1 month, and 4 earthly days together before his passing March 21, 2020 and will now enjoy eternity together.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Harry and Claudia Ericksen; parents-in-law, Fred and Mary Spies; husband, Les; and brothers, Theodore "Ted" and Billy Ericksen. Survivors include their son, Wayne Spies, his wife Nancy and their children, Dylan, Jonathan (and his wife Alexis and their son August), and Claryn Spies; daughter, Dianna Spies Sorenson (and her children, Taylor Sorenson and his wife Stephanie, Eileen and her husband Calen Schumacher and their daughters Ona and Hannah, Kathryn and her husband Michael Bjelland, Sarah Sorenson, and Kristina and her fiancé Demir Alic). Other surviving family members include sister-in-law, Bunny (Ted) Ericksen; and Bettie's nieces and nephews, Tim (Daive), Kristi, Angie (Mark), and Steve (Cori) and all their children. Bettie leaves behind many endeared extended family members, a plethora of friends and her cherished canine companion, Tucker.