A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday April 1, 2022, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Rev. Erik Thone officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences may be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.