BRITTON | The memorial service for Betty Fletcher will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Diane Hoines will officiate. Those attending are encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks. The service will be livestreamed on the Price Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Betty passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton at the age of 89.

Betty Lou was born Dec. 30, 1930 in Chamberlain to Romaine Floyd and Mayme Anna (Kott) Harvey. She grew up and attended school there.

On Sept. 17, 1949, she was united in marriage with Erwin E. "Bud" Fletcher in Miles City, MT. They became parents of three children: Wanda, Twila and Gordon. The family lived in a number of different places.