MURDO - Betty Hoar, age 75, of Murdo, SD, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at her home in Murdo.

Visitation will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT Friday, May 12, 2023 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. CDT Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Messiah Lutheran Church with Pastor Ray Greenseth officiating.

Interment will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.