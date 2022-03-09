RAPID CITY - Betty Jane (Sylvis) Lakeman, age 92, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center.

Lovingly known as Betty Boop, Betty was born to James and Ella (Gayton) Sylvis on September 13, 1929 in Fremont, NE. Her family moved to Brookings, SD and graduated from Brookings High School in 1947. She later met and married Elmer "Al" William Lakeman.

Betty is survived by her children: Karen Marie (Tom) Bohne of Anchorage, AK and Randy James (Teresa) Lakeman of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Jeremy (Kristin) Bohne, Mikal (William "Bill") Preston of Anchorage, AK, Jared (Victoria) Lakeman of Gilbert, AZ, Kristen (Matthew) Key of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Austin Lakeman of Roselle, NJ; and nine great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at the First United Methodist church at 9:00 a.m., with funeral services staring at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Betty's wishes were to make donations to local Hospice, Diabetes or Cancer Foundations. Condolences may be sent to 34885 N. Surrey Ln., San Tan Valley, AZ 85140. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for all those who cared for Betty at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center, Hospice and all others that have helped in any way with her funeral arrangement and services.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the church's website, http://www.rapidcityfirst.org/.

Online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.