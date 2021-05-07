Betty L. (Hoffer) Grass

RAPID CITY | Betty Lou (Hoffer) Grass, 87, passed away in Sioux Falls on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Betty was born October 10, 1933 to Fredrick and Christina (Wagaman) Hoffer in Reliance, South Dakota.

She graduated from Reliance High School and went on to attend National School of Business where she received a degree in business.

Betty married Clinton James Grass. This union was blessed with five children; Robert, Danny, Thomas, Jerry and Jim.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton; her sons, Robert, Danny and Thomas; and her parents, Fredrick and Christina.

Betty leaves behind her children, Jerry Grass, Jim (Tammy) Grass; two grandchildren, Jake and Melinda Grass; her brother, Daniel Hoffer of Reliance; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for Betty at Kirk Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.