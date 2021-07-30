Betty L. Schindler

RAPID CITY | Betty L. (Fairweather) Schindler passed away July 21, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

Betty was born on July 2, 1939 to Edward and Anna (Vestre) Fairweather in Souris, ND. She recently celebrated her 82nd birthday surrounded by family, friends and those who took such wonderful care of her.

Betty married Milo Schindler of Harvey, ND on July 23, 1961 and soon after, they moved to Rapid City.

Betty attended Minot State Teachers College and went on to graduate from Trinity Hospital School of Laboratory Technology. She went on to work for many years as a Laboratory Technician in Rapid City.

Betty was very active in the Black Hills Showcase Chorus and enjoyed playing the organ. She was also a member of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City, having served as president of their board for a time. She and Milo spent many summers volunteering their time at the Experimental Aircraft Association Airventure in Oshkosh, WI. They loved to go camping and travel.