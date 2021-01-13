RAPID CITY | Betty M. Roth, 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society St. Martin Village in Rapid City.

Betty was born Jan. 3, 1929 in Portland, OR, the only child of Edward and Grace (Fitzgerald) Ryan. Her family returned to South Dakota and she attended various schools in western South Dakota before attending and graduating from Rapid City High School in 1947.

Betty met her future husband, Hubert E. Roth, during their senior year of high school, and they married August 9, 1948. They had three children, David, Mary and Susan. Betty and Hubert were married until his passing in 2003.

During her lifetime, Betty was a homemaker, legal secretary, and ran the office of Roth Trucking for 20 years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family.

Left to mourn her passing are her children, David (Kathy) Roth and Mary (Allan) Gibson, all of Rapid City and Susan (Paul) Buschur of Hill City; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert E. Roth, and her parents, Ed and Grace Ryan.