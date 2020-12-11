Betty Neff O'Neill

She and Owen wintered in Mesa, AZ, from 1989 until his death, June 1999. Betty continued to drive back to Sun Life Park for the winter months, enjoying her friends and the warmth of the Valley of the Sun until after her 90th birthday celebration, and returned to Rapid City to live out the rest of her life. While in Mesa she was active in volunteer work at Sun Life Park, Sunshine Acres Children's Home, and collecting bears and other stuffed animals for the Mesa Police Department Victims of Violence. Her last place of residence in Rapid City was the Lodge at Echo Ridge, where she made many friends and continued her active lifestyle.

After her return to Rapid, using a family inheritance, she organized a family reunion every other year at Sylvan Lake, and paid for everyone's cabins. It was a wonderful way to keep her family together. Through her vision and generosity, these reunions for Grammy's Fan Club will continue.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rapid City, the National Mount Rushmore Society, life member of Rapid City Does Drove 33, Executive Counsel of the Grand Lodge and Elks Ladies Golf Association.