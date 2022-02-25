RAPID CITY - Betty Wiley passed away February 22, 2022, at Monument Health Home + Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota, after suffering a stroke. She was 94. A viewing at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 S. 44th Street, Rapid City, will be held on Monday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. and a reception luncheon to follow. Interment following the reception luncheon will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park, 4301 Tower Road, Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Survivors include her four children: Gene (ex-wife Beth), Todd (Robin), Ann, and Steve (Brenda); grandchildren: Richard (Kristin) Wiley, Susan (Tim) Ward, Lindsay (Josh Weatherly) Wiley, Michael (Caitlin McLane) Wiley, Kirsten (Ryan) Drown, Devin Wiley, and Morgan (Dalton) Grossheim; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Nathan, and Sarah Ward, Amelia and John Paul Wiley; close family friend Huyen Doan and her daughter Vy Pham, scores of nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews and her beloved cat, Molly.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents; her siblings: Howard Miller, Doris Murphy/Dietz, and Shirley Underwood; her siblings' spouses Donna Miller, Robert Murphy, Robert Dietz, and James Underwood; her sister-in-law Jeannine and her husband John, and her nieces Joan Murphy and Sandra Miller Casey.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Betty J. Wiley to the Make-A-Wish Foundation - South Dakota & Montana / Local Designation.