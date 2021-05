HOT SPRINGS | Betty Yvonne Wilcox, 84, died May 8, 2021 in Greeley, Colo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs with Reverend Dr. David Cook officiating.