Beverly A. Pourier

RAPID CITY | Beverly Anne Pourier, 86, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021, after a short illness. Bev was born on March 25, 1935, to Ross and Glorietta (Brown) Banyard.

Bev was an excellent cook and the best baker of bread and buns. She took great pride in her flower garden and plants. One of her favorite pastimes was to go sit on a lake bank in the Black Hills to try to catch the big one.

Bev is survived by three children, Christine (Sam) Stewart, Scenic, Ondine Pourier, Kyle, and Kevin (Valerie) Pourier, Scenic.

She was the proud grandma and great-grandma to Lacy Harris (Brandon Keyser), and Kayla Harris, Rapid City; Ross Stewart (Desiree), and Lillian and Lucille Stewart, Albuquerque, NM; Tory Amiotte, and McKayle Keckler and girls, Dawnee Keckler, and Kanon Keckler, Rapid City; Dan Amiotte and Sunnie Amiotte, Kyle; and Jiles Pourier (Halay) and Chaske, Nahalay and Chante Pourier, Sapulpa, OK.

And so she has passed to the other side and is at peace. We're sure there are lots of hugs, visiting and laughing going on there with family and friends who have gone on before.

Please pray for her journey.

We will always love and miss you, Mom. There are no services planned at this time.

