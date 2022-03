PIEDMONT, SD - Beverly Ann LeCates, 78, Piedmont, SD, passed away on February 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Piedmont Valley Lutheran. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.