Beverly Beringer

ATLANTIC, Iowa | Beverly Jean Beringer, 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Beverly was born June 5, 1932 in Lead, SD, to William and Elma (Autio) Martin Jr. She grew up in Lead and graduated from Lead High School in 1950. After high school she worked at the Homestake Mine as a key punch operator. On Sept. 5, 1954 she married Leroy Harold Beringer. The couple had two children, Cynthia and Pamela.

Beverly spent many years working at the J&E Shop in Lead where she was entrusted with many management duties including buying merchandise for the shop, creating window displays, and training new employees. She not only loved helping and visiting with customers but spent many hours at the sewing machine creating beautiful things for her family and friends. Her daughters fondly recall wearing many of her, quite often matching, handmade garments.

After Beverly and Leroy retired, they moved to Rapid City where they resided until 2015. Following the passing of Leroy, Beverly moved to Atlantic, Iowa, and resided at Heritage House, a senior living facility.