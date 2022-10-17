RAPID CITY - Beverly Howard, age 86 of Rapid City, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Kenmare Community Hospital in Kenmare, ND.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
