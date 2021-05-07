Beverly J. (Lawrence) Huckins

PIERRE | Beverly Jean (Lawrence) Huckins, 90, passed away on, May 2, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, with Funeral Services at 3 p.m. As per church policy, masks will be required. Beverly's service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Memorials can be directed to the Pierre Youth Orchestra or the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.

Beverly was born to Amida and Roy Lawrence on September 3, 1930, in Dupree, SD. She was the middle child of three.

In 1951, Beverly married Robert Lyle Huckins and together they raised seven children. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and history.

Beverly lived a life of service and faith. She taught band, choir, and language arts in Dupree High School and served as church pianist in the Congregational Church. She taught piano lessons for many years in Dupree, Mission and Pierre. Bev was the choir director in the Congregational Church in Pierre for over 30 years. From 1974-1994, Beverly was a secretary/accountant with the SD Department of Game, Fish and Parks.