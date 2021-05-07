Beverly J. (Lawrence) Huckins

PIERRE | Beverly Jean (Lawrence) Huckins, 90, passed away on, May 2, 2021. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, with Funeral Services at 3 p.m. As per church policy, masks will be required. Beverly's service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. Memorials can be directed to the Pierre Youth Orchestra or the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Beverly was born to Amida and Roy Lawrence on September 3, 1930, in Dupree, SD. She was the middle child of three.
In 1951, Beverly married Robert Lyle Huckins and together they raised seven children. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and history.
Beverly lived a life of service and faith. She taught band, choir, and language arts in Dupree High School and served as church pianist in the Congregational Church. She taught piano lessons for many years in Dupree, Mission and Pierre. Bev was the choir director in the Congregational Church in Pierre for over 30 years. From 1974-1994, Beverly was a secretary/accountant with the SD Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
A lifelong love for learning kept Beverly active in many different organizations. She loved genealogy and working on family history and was president of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Genealogical Society. Beverly was very active in National Federation of Music Clubs, holding several national positions, and in the local chapter of Monday Musicale. She loved watching sports and actively supported youth as President of the Pierre Swim Team, President of the SD Amateur Athletic Union and SD representative to National AAU. As a volunteer at the Discovery Center and the Cultural Heritage Center, Bev was a tour guide to school groups and worked with elementary students in classes and special programs. She was an archivist at the United Church of Christ in Pierre and was a member of St. Mary's Hospital Guild where she distributed caps for newborns for many years.
She is to be inducted in the Yankton College Humanities Hall of Honor recognizing her continuous support of the music community in Pierre and a lifetime of learning and giving to others.
Beverly had a great sense of humor and instilled a love of music and learning in her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who were touched by her sweet smile, twinkling eyes, generosity, and kind spirit.
Survived include her husband, Robert L. Huckins; and their children, Ellen (Lonnie) Landrum, Scott (Pam) Huckins, Kathy (Charlie) Schock, Brian Huckins, Marc Huckins, Kent Huckins, and Mary (Robb Heaton) Huckins. Also grieving the loss of their grandmother are 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; along with her sister, Barbara Lawrence Stradinger.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Lawrence.