RAPID CITY - Beverly Jo Sears, age 83, passed away on December 13, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. Beverly was born in Custer, SD in 1939 to William and Josephine Pfleger on March 5, 1939. She went to school at St. Martin's Academy and graduated from Sturgis High School.

She married Charles Richards Sears on June 5, 1958, in Sturgis, SD. Bev and Rich had five children together. They moved around a few times as Rich pursued his education, settling in Rapid City. All five children went through the Rapid City school system.

In 1981 Bev helped open Pac-Rat Palace Consignment Center and eventually ran the business for over 40 years. Bev was a formidable business owner and Pac-Rat was considered "the largest consignment store in South Dakota". She took great pride in Pac-Rat and customers would come from near and far just to visit with her. She was tenacious and committed to her business and collaborated with over 20,000 consigners.

Bev and Rich owned a couple of cabins in Silver City, SD and these became the center of over 50 years of recreation and family gatherings. Beverly loved the natural beauty of the Black Hills. Going to the cabin was Bev's favorite activity. She loved sharing it with family.

Bev lived in the same Rapid City home for over 50 years. She had a beautiful garden filled with zinnias, roses, sunflowers, and trumpet vines. Beverly loved to visit her kids in California and was awe-inspired by the ocean. She was at peace with her toes in the sand and the sun shining down. She loved traveling with her entire family and was able to visit such places as Florida, Hawaii, and Mexico. Bev had a wide love of music and really enjoyed the local songs of the places she was able to visit.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Wayne Pfleger and his wife Beulah in Rapid City, SD; her brother, Frank Pfleger and his wife Renee; her brother, Chad Pfleger and his wife Lila in Knoxville TN. She is also survived by her five children: David Sears and wife Alyson Sears, Joni Sorenson, Mike Sears and wife Lisa Berger, Terri Sears and husband Brian Arcuri and Greg Sears and wife Nicole Sears. Her surviving grandchildren are: Courtney Shay, Emily Sears, Jace Sears, Jude Sears, Ethan Arcuri, Vivienne Sears, Eloisa Arcuri, Adeline Arcuri and Reid Sears; and great-grandson, Brayden Shay-Foley.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Pfleger, Ron and Susie Pfleger, her husband of 40 years, Charles Richards Sears, and good friend, Martin Bachand. Bev fiercely loved all of her children, but her grandchildren had her heart, and she cherished any time with them including endless hours of playing cards and UNO.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD on December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.