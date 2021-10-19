ALLIANCE, Neb. | Beverly June (Kinser) Olson passed away peacefully in her sleep October 16, 2021, after a long and arduous battle with dementia. She was born November 10, 1932, in Kimball, NE to Morris and Echo Kinser, the eldest of seven children.

She attended country school in South Dakota and graduated from Provo High School. Immediately after high school she went to work for the federal government. She married Ervin Olson and he was deployed by the Army to Germany. Bev took a break from civil service to join Erv in Germany. When they returned stateside they brought their daughter Debra along and shortly after, daughter Donna was born. They relocated to Colorado Springs, CO, where Bev worked for Fort Carson Army Base. She also worked for Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, SD, and Bureau of Land Management in Casper, WY.

Her life was dedicated to faith, family and friends. Her family nickname was “energizer bunny” because she was always busy baking cookies to deliver to Veterans, or to the folks at I-Reach or supporting a church bake sale. She didn't know a stranger and was kind, caring and always helping others.