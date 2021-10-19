ALLIANCE, Neb. | Beverly June (Kinser) Olson passed away peacefully in her sleep October 16, 2021, after a long and arduous battle with dementia. She was born November 10, 1932, in Kimball, NE to Morris and Echo Kinser, the eldest of seven children.
She attended country school in South Dakota and graduated from Provo High School. Immediately after high school she went to work for the federal government. She married Ervin Olson and he was deployed by the Army to Germany. Bev took a break from civil service to join Erv in Germany. When they returned stateside they brought their daughter Debra along and shortly after, daughter Donna was born. They relocated to Colorado Springs, CO, where Bev worked for Fort Carson Army Base. She also worked for Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, SD, and Bureau of Land Management in Casper, WY.
Her life was dedicated to faith, family and friends. Her family nickname was “energizer bunny” because she was always busy baking cookies to deliver to Veterans, or to the folks at I-Reach or supporting a church bake sale. She didn't know a stranger and was kind, caring and always helping others.
She is forever loved and missed by her surviving family, daughter Deb Farris (Tim), granddaughter, Jaime Cureton (Dustin), grandson Sonny Bordeaux (Selena), grandson Jesse Bordeaux, granddaughters Laci Messerli, Kerrie Twito (Mark) and Samantha Kissell, great-grandsons Leonard Bordeaux IV, Zander Twito and Wyatt Kissell, great-granddaughters, Rylie Cureton, Ava Twito and Stevie Kissell, sister, Carol (Bill) Fraedrich, sister, Dian Eggleston, brother, Ivan Kinser and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Messerli, husband, Erv Olson, brothers, Dan, Bill and Derald Kinser, granddaughter, Morgan Belle, sisters-in-law, Coni and Roni Kinser and her parents, Morris and Echo Kinser.
Graveside service will be held October 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alliance City Cemetery with a Celebration of Life and sharing of food directly afterward at VFW Post 1517, 424 Flack Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests random acts of kindness. Memorials may be made in her name to Central Wyoming Hospice or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.