RAPID CITY - Memorial services for Beverly June Monday will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD. Rosary services will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD. Beverly made her journey to the Spirit World on April 11, 2023 at her home in Rapid City, SD.