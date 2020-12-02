Beverly O. Anderson

HILL CITY | Beverly Odle Anderson, 87, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
