SPEARFISH | Beverly Oldham, 90, formerly of Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Kennedy (Myles) and Barbara Zwetzig (Chris Bartow); her son, Samuel Oldham (Genevieve Hostbjor); and niece, LaVeen Bolton (Eugene).

A memorial has been established.

For obituary and online guestbook, go to www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.