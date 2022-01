FORT COLLINS, CO | Beverly Venekamp, 87, died on January 16, 2022.

Beverly's funeral will be held January 28th at the Connection Church in Spearfish, SD at 10:00am.

Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com