WALL - Bill Lyle, age 79, of Wall, South Dakota, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Quinn.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.