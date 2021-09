KADOKA | Bill Putman Jr., 90, formerly of Las Cruces and Los Alamos, New Mexico, died Sept. 20, 2021.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka, with visitation one hour prior.

Interment, with military honors. will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip