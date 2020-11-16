BUFFALO | Billie Hett, 71, died Nov. 14, 2020.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Belle Fourche.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the church. Both services will be live-streamed at the funeral home website.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Grand River Cemetery on the Hett Ranch.
Rush Funeral Home of Philip
