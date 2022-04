STURGIS - Billy Lee Swesey, 64, of Sturgis, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation is Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, SD. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.