SPEARFISH | Billy Norman, 73, died Nov. 16, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.