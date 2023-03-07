RAPID CITY, SD - Bimende Malik passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52 on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 at the hospital in Rapid City, SD. His passing has left behind a huge hole in the community. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him fondly remember his thoughtfulness, compassion, sweet demeanor, and his endearing sense of humor.

Bimende was born in the Zhambyl Region of Kazakhstan in June 1970. He grew up in the USSR, and was one of the first young men to leave Kazakhstan following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. As a gifted and determined student, he studied English and was one of four recipients of a very selective U.S. English Exchange Scholarship that allowed him to study English in Columbia, Missouri.

Bimende decided to continue his studies at SDSU in Brookings, SD, where he got his master's degree in Agricultural Engineering. There he met April Shillander, and they married in June 1999 and began their family. They moved to Rapid City where they made a home for their five daughters. He picked up new hobbies in the beautiful Black Hills, including bow hunting and fishing, and spent many peaceful hours outdoors.

Over the years in Rapid City, Bimende and his family became more active in the community, as their five daughters entered school and participated in sports, music, and clubs. He was very supportive and attended as many of his daughters' events as possible, always cheering loudly over the crowd with the biggest smile on his face.

Alongside his passions for dancing and painting, Bimende fostered a love of music that he shared with his children. He taught himself how to play the guitar, accordion, harmonica, piano, and saxophone, and performed in many restaurants around town under his stage name, BMK. During the summer, he could be found playing his saxophone in Art Alley during Rapid City's Summer Nights festivals. In more recent years, he enjoyed singing karaoke and spent many nights singing with friends at Cheers Lounge, the Contraband Distillery, and Sally O'Malley's, just to name a few. His rich tenor voice was perfect for his favorite songs, "Can't Help Falling in Love with You" and "Unchained Melody," which he sang frequently at karaoke sites around town.

Bimende was a wonderful and devoted father and will be sorely missed by his five daughters. He was ever playful, supportive, and fiercely protective. He cooked as if he was trying to feed an army, and was always thinking up new concoctions to try. He loved to tell stories and play with his daughters; they were terrorized by his tickling tendencies. With his daughters, he shared his favorite things to do in Rapid City: scouring Goodwill on the weekends for unique finds, wandering the Dahl Arts Center on hot summer days, making whirlpools in the YMCA swimming pool, and watching the birds in the library. He spared no expense for those he loved and showed his girls the importance of living generously and in the moment; creating happy memories together was more important than anything. Through his example, he taught his children many life lessons about respect, friendship, hard work, and the importance of rest and companionship. The life lessons he imparted will be forever remembered.

Bimende was a loyal employee. In his 23 years in Rapid City, he worked at three locations: the City of Rapid City, CitiTech Systems, and Black Hills Energy. His positive attitude and strong work ethic helped him forge strong connections with his employers and co-workers.

The Malik family wishes to extend their thanks to the Muslim community in Rapid City as well as all of his friends and coworkers for providing support and advice to him and his family. He was a helpful and good friend to many, and always had a cheerful smile to share.

Bimende is survived by his children: Alysala, Aisha, Aleeya, Aisulu, and Asea Malik of Rapid City, and Zachary Vass of California; siblings: Aigerim Malik and Birzhan Malik; mother, Zhibek Malik; and his nieces and nephews in Kazakhstan, Madi, Dias, Zhamilya, Leyla, and Miriam. He is preceded in death by his father, Kairbek Malik.

Memorial services were held at Canyon Lake Resort on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.