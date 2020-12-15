 Skip to main content
Birdie Mae Lethlean

Birdie Mae Lethlean

  Updated
Birdie Mae Lethlean

RAPID CITY | A warm shining light in our world has been taken from us. Birdie Mae Lethlean died Dec. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Birdie was born on May 12, 1954 to Frank and Maxine Petrich of Rapid City. She is survived by her loving husband, James B. Lethlean, and adoring children: sons, Joshua Frank Smith and James A. Lethlean, and daughter, Jessica Lee Smith; along with numerous grandchildren and extended family.

Birdie was the heart and soul of our family; a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Everything she did was for the benefit of our family and friends.

When I think of my wife of almost 31 years, the thing that comes most to mind is the family gatherings. The love that sprang like a warm summer wind from her kitchen and settled across our lives made everything worthwhile. The dinners, the cakes and pies, the tender homemade things, given to friends that said you are special to me and our family. I could carry on about the love of my life for days, but it is enough to say if any woman was ever loved this one was and shall be missed deeply.

Services will be held at a later date.

