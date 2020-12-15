Birdie Mae Lethlean

When I think of my wife of almost 31 years, the thing that comes most to mind is the family gatherings. The love that sprang like a warm summer wind from her kitchen and settled across our lives made everything worthwhile. The dinners, the cakes and pies, the tender homemade things, given to friends that said you are special to me and our family. I could carry on about the love of my life for days, but it is enough to say if any woman was ever loved this one was and shall be missed deeply.