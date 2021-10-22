PALM DESERT, Calif. | Blaine Foss, longtime resident of Custer, passed away Oct. 15, 2021 in Palm Desert, due to complications from leukemia. Blaine was born on Aug. 26, 1949, to A.B. Clark Jr. and Phyllis Loraine Graham in Mattoon, IL. Following the death of his father in 1950, the family moved to Mitchell, SD and then to Pierre in 1964, where Blaine graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1967.

Blaine served two tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam, first with the 4th Infantry Division and then with the 18th Engineer Brigade, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He separated honorably in Nov. 1970 and went on to graduate from the University of South Dakota in 1975. Blaine enjoyed a career in the maintenance division of the National Park Service, retiring after 27 years.

Blaine and Jeanne Tennyson of Custer married in January 1981 and were blessed with a daughter. Blaine enjoyed traveling, especially up and down the West Coast, woodworking, riding and customizing his Harley Davidson, and perfecting his craft with smoked meats.

Blaine is survived by wife Jeanne, daughter Ashley and son-in-law David Hinderaker, sisters Carole Stiles, Dana Clark, Eileen (Ed) Anderson, and Barb (Joel Ayers) Foss, nieces and nephews, the Tennyson family, good friends and his pup, Cosmo. Never one for ceremony, Blaine requested no formal service. Jeanne and Ashley invite you to celebrate his life in your own special way.