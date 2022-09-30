Blair Sullivan (nee Varilek)

NEW HAVEN, CT - Blair unexpectedly passed in New Haven, CT on August 4, 2022.

She was born in Lincoln, NE on June 24, 1960; the second of nine children. After graduating from St. Martin's Academy in Rapid City, SD she left home to study nursing and business in Jamestown, ND and Vermilion, SD. Her adventurous spirit took her to Connecticut where she established several successful businesses. Blair's final career was as a Mortgage Broker in both Connecticut and Florida, as she loved the beach.

Along the way, she raised four children: Joshua (Liz) Adams, Seph (Christina) Adams, Adam Adams (Samantha Marques), and Catherine (Devon) Ward. Blair raised her children to be fiercely independent and successful. She was especially proud her sons earned their Eagle Scout and that her daughter shared her creativity. Blair lived her life with gusto and passion and was an animated storyteller.

She also leaves four delightful grandchildren: Logan, Layla, Maddox and Ruth. Blair was preceded in death by her parents: Bob and Barbara Varilek; and the love of her life, Chris Sullivan (Captain Happy). A Celebration of Life was held on August 27, 2022, in Connecticut. Her absence creates a void, and she is lovingly missed.