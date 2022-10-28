 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Gerkin

NISLAND - Bob Gerkin, age 71, of Nisland, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. www.LeveringtonFH.com

