NISLAND - Bob Gerkin, age 71, of Nisland, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. www.LeveringtonFH.com
NISLAND - Bob Gerkin, age 71, of Nisland, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. www.LeveringtonFH.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.