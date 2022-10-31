NISLAND - Bob Gerkin, age 71, of Nisland, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home.
The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Tom Martin officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at the Green Mountain Cemetery, in Sundance, Wyoming. Memorials are preferred.
Bob's funeral will be available to view live, or afterwards, on his obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.