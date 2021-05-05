Bob J. Roberts

McCOOK | Bob J. Roberts, age 86, passed away on April 29, 2021, in McCook, Nebraska, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Bob was born on January 11, 1935, in Chadron, Nebraska, to Mayfield and Rita Roberts.

On May 25, 1958, Bob married Barbara K. Johnson, and the couple settled in Minden, Nebraska. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and worked as a brand inspector for more than 30 years for the state of Nebraska.

Fueled by his entrepreneurial spirit, Bob engaged in horse trading, tree moving, and hay baling.

Above all, Bob was a God-fearing man who loved and enjoyed spending time with his close friends and family. His priorities were always God, family, and friends—in that order.

He truly was the rock of the entire Roberts family, leading by example with his unconditional love, integrity, honesty, and loyalty.

Along with his wife, Barbara, Bob was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and heavily involved in philanthropic and missionary work.

Bob will always be most remembered for his firm hand and tender heart. He was a father to many and a friend to all who knew him.