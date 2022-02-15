Bob Lenz passed away February 6, 2022, after a brief but fierce battle with Covid-19.

Robert "Bob" Michael Lenz was born August 3, 1947, in Oregon City, OR the oldest of 4 children to John and Arlene Lenz. They moved to Milwaukee, WI area at a young age. He graduated from Central Highschool in West Allis, WI in 1965. He then went on to join the Airforce, and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB, SD. While stationed in SD he met the love of his life Sue Haffner on a blind date. They were married July 25, 1970, and then had two kids Christopher and Stephanie.

Bob worked for the Black Hills Power & Light as a utility electrician for 42 years.

Bob was commonly known as a jack of all trades and was always there with a helping hand and a smile. He enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including riding motorcycles, umpiring, and camping. On most weekends in the summer, you could find him down at "the lake" Angostura.

Shortly after retirement in 2011 he began a long journey with kidney disease. He started on dialysis or what he referred to as his "part-time job" in July of the same year. The promise of being put on the donor registry prompted a move to Mesa, AZ in October of 2013. Bob received his first kidney in February of 2014. In 2017 his body began to reject the kidney and brought on a courageous battle the family termed "the big sleep". Bob was a fighter and fought back to relearn how to walk and talk and quickly regained his faculties. Unfortunately, he had to restart his part time job on dialysis. Before anyone knew it, he was back on the golf course. In February of 2019 his daughter Stephanie donated a kidney to Bob, and it was a perfect match. It is in the last years of his life he was returning to the old Bob and enjoyed golfing 3 days a week and spending time with his wife Sue.

He will be remembered warmly for his personality, humor and smile. Also-he gave the best hugs.

He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Arlene Lenz. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Sue. Children Chris Lenz and Stephanie (Eric) Brown. Siblings Jim (Reggie) Lenz, Ken (Lynn) Lenz, Marianne (Mike) Cruz, sister-in-law Linda (Nate) Spencer. Grandchildren Morgan, Peyton, Amelia and Dominic. As well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

His internment will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in his honor.