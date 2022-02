RAPID CITY | Bobbie Ann Gogain, 74, passed away on February 11, 2022 at Sanford Health Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Stevens officiating. Burial will follow the services at 12:00 p.m..at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 17th from 5-7 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.