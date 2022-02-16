RAPID CITY | Bobbie Ann Gogain, 74, of Rapid City, passed away on February 11, 2022 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bobbie was born in Laramie Wyoming to Robert Louis Kilzer and Marjorie Ann (Harkins) Kilzer on April 8th, 1947. Bobbie attended school in Basin, Wyoming where she excelled in academics, music, and sports. She graduated from Basin High School in 1965.

Bobbie attended the University of Wyoming and studied education. She was working in the guidance department at a high school in Greeley Colorado before she met the love of her life.

Bobbie married Joseph Carey Gogain on August 23rd, 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Later the couple was transferred to Shepard's Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. While there, they were blessed with two wonderful children Joseph Carey Jr. and Amber Ann.

In 1977 the family was transferred to Ellsworth Air Force Base and made their home in Rapid City. Bobbie was a loving and supportive wife and mother. She shared her love of sports and the Denver Broncos with her children. She coached them both in soccer and basketball and loved attending all their events and activities. Often, she was the one who was cheering the loudest.

Bobbie worked at Horace Mann Elementary School and North Middle School in Rapid City for 25 years. She loved working with the staff and students and embraced everyone with a loving heart.

Bobbie enjoyed reading books and writing poetry. She was an accomplished writer that had her own poetry board and was honored as online poet of the year.

Bobbie cherished her grandchildren and loved watching them grow and succeed in all their numerous activities.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Joseph Sr., her son Joseph Jr. (Marta), her daughter Amber (Steven) Jandreau, 5 grandchildren Cole, Jace, and Cade Jandreau and Sofia and Tessa Gogain, her brother Louis (Elizabeth) Kilzer and their two children Alexander and Xanthe.

Visitation for Bobbie will be at 5:00PM to 7:00PM on February 17th, 2022 at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home and at 9:00AM February 18th with the funeral services beginning at 10:00AM with Larry Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:00PM.